Russian-Installed Zaporizhzhia Head Apologizes After Blaming Kursk Residents for Failing to Defend Region

The Kremlin-appointed head of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine apologized Wednesday after accusing residents of southwestern Russia’s Kursk region of failing to defend their territory during the Ukrainian incursion last year.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-backed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, claimed during a live broadcast Tuesday that his region had “done everything to protect our land, unlike the people of Kursk.”

The stream was later deleted, but Balitsky’s remarks sparked outrage among Russia’s pro-war figures and officials.

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein demanded a public apology, calling Balitsky’s statement an “absolutely unacceptable” insult to the memory of soldiers and civilians killed in the border fighting.

“Such words offend everyone who heroically defended and continues to defend our land — those who gave their lives for it, and those who will never again see their fathers, sons or husbands,” Khinshtein wrote on Telegram on Tuesday night.

The dispute refers to the August 2024 occupation of large swaths of the Kursk region by the Ukrainian forces, which Russian troops only drove out with North Korea’s support earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Balitsky issued an apology on Telegram and said his comments were misunderstood.