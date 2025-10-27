Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says It Downed 193 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

By AFP
A Buk surface-to-air missile system. Alexei Konovalov / TASS

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it had downed 193 Ukrainian drones overnight, with local authorities reporting that one person was killed in the attack.

“Last night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of southern Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said on Telegram that a minibus had been struck in the village of Pogar, killing the driver and injuring five passengers.

Russian forces in total downed 47 drones in Bryansk, as well as 40 in the Moscow region, with most of those headed towards the capital, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia has kept up a near-constant barrage of drone and missile attacks — particularly on Ukraine's energy grid — as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

Ukraine has increasingly responded with its own strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Read more about: Drones , Bryansk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Western Bryansk Region Kills 1

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region overnight.
1 Min read

Russia Says Downed 117 Ukrainian Drones, Air Bases Reportedly Targeted

Local media in the Nizhny Novgorod region reported at least 10 explosions near the Savasleyka air base.
2 Min read

Kyiv Claims New Attack on Oil Depot in Russia

Local authorities said the drone had been "neutralized" but still managed "to drop munitions" over the oil depot.
2 Min read

Russia Repels Overnight Wave of Ukrainian Drones in Border Regions

Authorities did not report any casualties or damage to buildings as a result of the attempted attacks, which involved seven drones in total.
1 Min read