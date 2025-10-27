Russia Says It Downed 193 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it had downed 193 Ukrainian drones overnight, with local authorities reporting that one person was killed in the attack.

“Last night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of southern Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said on Telegram that a minibus had been struck in the village of Pogar, killing the driver and injuring five passengers.

Russian forces in total downed 47 drones in Bryansk, as well as 40 in the Moscow region, with most of those headed towards the capital, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia has kept up a near-constant barrage of drone and missile attacks — particularly on Ukraine's energy grid — as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

Ukraine has increasingly responded with its own strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.