Russia Says It Downed 193 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it had downed 193 Ukrainian drones overnight, with local authorities reporting that one person was killed in the attack.
“Last night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of southern Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said on Telegram that a minibus had been struck in the village of Pogar, killing the driver and injuring five passengers.
Russian forces in total downed 47 drones in Bryansk, as well as 40 in the Moscow region, with most of those headed towards the capital, according to the Defense Ministry.
Russia has kept up a near-constant barrage of drone and missile attacks — particularly on Ukraine's energy grid — as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on.
Ukraine has increasingly responded with its own strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.