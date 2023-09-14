Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Repels Overnight Wave of Ukrainian Drones in Border Regions

By AFP
Russia said it destroyed multiple Ukrainian drones in its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, with no casualties reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said six drones had been shot down in four separate locations over the Bryansk region, which is located around 400 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

"Air defense systems on duty destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Bryansk region," it said on the messaging app Telegram.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there had been no damage or casualties, adding that "operational and emergency services are working on the scene."

Another drone was destroyed further south over the Belgorod region late Wednesday evening, the Defense Ministry said, noting that the attempted attack had been "thwarted."

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drone had been "shot down" over the village of Tulyanka, with no casualties or damage reported.

Since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June, Russia has faced mounting waves of drone attacks that have caused damage to buildings and infrastructure, military aircraft, and in some cases, resulted in the deaths of civilians. 

Russian officials have sought to downplay their significance.

