Russia’s Rostov Region Targeted in Ukrainian Drone Attack, Officials Say

Russia’s southern Rostov region was struck by a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack overnight, local Governor Yury Slyusar said.
A residential building in the town of Bataysk, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Rostov-on-Don, was damaged after a drone strike partially destroyed an exterior wall on its upper floors, Slyusar said.
Twenty residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution. They were allowed to return to their homes after an inspection found no structural damage, he added.
Debris from downed drones also fell near apartment buildings on Oktyabrskaya Ulitsa, shattering windows but causing no injuries.
In the city of Rostov-on-Don itself, two drones crashed into private homes in the city’s Proletarsky district, injuring a minor, who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, Slyusar said.
Elsewhere in the region, a drone strike damaged a power line in the village of Nedvigovka in the Myasnikovsky district, cutting electricity to the area. Emergency services were dispatched to restore power.
Drone attacks were also reported overnight in the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a teenager was injured and treated at the scene. Two apartment buildings had their windows shattered and debris damaged three civilian vehicles, he said.
In the Voronezh region, Governor Alexander Gusev said one industrial facility sustained damage and a fence at a private property was hit by shrapnel. He did not report any casualties.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed or intercepted a total of 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight, including 34 over the Rostov region, six over Voronezh, three over Lipetsk, three over the Krasnodar region, two over annexed Crimea and seven over the Black Sea. The Bryansk region was not mentioned in the ministry’s statement.
