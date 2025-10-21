Russia’s Rostov Region Targeted in Ukrainian Drone Attack, Officials Say

Russia’s southern Rostov region was struck by a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack overnight, local Governor Yury Slyusar said.

A residential building in the town of Bataysk, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Rostov-on-Don, was damaged after a drone strike partially destroyed an exterior wall on its upper floors, Slyusar said.

Twenty residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution. They were allowed to return to their homes after an inspection found no structural damage, he added.

Debris from downed drones also fell near apartment buildings on Oktyabrskaya Ulitsa, shattering windows but causing no injuries.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don itself, two drones crashed into private homes in the city’s Proletarsky district, injuring a minor, who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, Slyusar said.