Fugitive Wirecard Executive Living in Moscow Under False Identity, Investigation Reveals

A former Wirecard executive who has been on the run since the company’s collapse in 2020 is living in Moscow under an assumed identity and working with Russian intelligence, according to an international media investigation published on Tuesday.

Jan Marsalek, a 45-year-old Austrian who served as chief operating officer of the German digital payments firm, has been wanted by German authorities on fraud charges and is listed on Interpol’s wanted database.

According to a joint investigation carried out by Der Standard, Der Spiegel, ZDF, PBS and The Insider, Marsalek lives in Russia under the name Alexander Nelidov, with close ties to Russia’s FSB security service.

“Under this name, he is said to have been active in Ukraine, founded companies in Moscow, and moves freely in Russia,” Der Standard wrote.

Leaked data placed Marsalek’s phone hundreds of times near the FSB’s Moscow headquarters between January and November 2024, Der Standard added. His phone number was also tracked near the residence of another Russian agent, with whom he is said to be privately involved.