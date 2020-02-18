Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Spy Agency Played Role in Berlin Murder of Georgian Man – Bellingcat

By Reuters
The Russian-Georgian victim was a former Chechen rebel. Zurab Kurtisikidze / EPA / TASS

Russia's FSB security service planned and organised the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin last summer, a killing that triggered diplomatic expulsions from Germany and Moscow, the investigative website Bellingcat has said.

Citing mobile phone metadata and a months-long investigation conducted with Der Spiegel and The Insider, Bellingcat published information it said showed the assassin was trained and supplied with false identity papers by the FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.

The FSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has denied involvement in the killing.

The Russian-Georgian victim, known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a former Chechen rebel who had fought against Russian forces. He was shot dead on Aug. 23 in a Berlin park.

Surveillance footage showed his killer cycled up to him but that Khangoshvili had managed to push him over. He then tried to flee, but his killer pursued him and shot him at least twice, German prosecutors have said.

His suspected killer, a man travelling on a Russian passport, is in German custody.

Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in December over what it said was Moscow’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation. Russia responded by expelling two German diplomats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that Khangoshvili was himself a killer who took part in bloody acts on Russian soil.

Putin called Khangoshvili "a cruel and blood-thirsty person," saying the murdered man had fought on the side of anti-Moscow separatists in Russia’s mainly Muslim north Caucasus region.

Tensions between Russia and Western countries including Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil, are already high after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil.

Read more about: Georgia , FSB , Germany

Read more

friend in need

U.S. Helped Moscow Foil Recent Terror Plot With Intel, FSB Says

“We pay them back and provide assistance and support," Russia's security chief said.
International terror

5,500 Russians Moved Abroad to Fight Alongside Terrorists – FSB

The FSB head called for increased cooperation between world intelligence agencies in preventing terrorism.
Human Rights

Armed FSB Officers Search Office of Russian Rights Group

Security officers confiscated the telephones of employees and photographed their passports.
Crimea

Lavrov: Moscow Has Proof That Kiev Behind 'Sabotage' in Crimea

Moscow has claimed that it possesses proof that the Ukrainian government planned sabotage operations in Crimea. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.