Russian Spy Agency Played Role in Berlin Murder of Georgian Man – Bellingcat

Russia's FSB security service planned and organised the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin last summer, a killing that triggered diplomatic expulsions from Germany and Moscow, the investigative website Bellingcat has said.

Citing mobile phone metadata and a months-long investigation conducted with Der Spiegel and The Insider, Bellingcat published information it said showed the assassin was trained and supplied with false identity papers by the FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.

The FSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has denied involvement in the killing.

The Russian-Georgian victim, known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a former Chechen rebel who had fought against Russian forces. He was shot dead on Aug. 23 in a Berlin park.