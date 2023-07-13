Russia Detains Trans Activist for ‘Treason’

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has detained a trans activist on suspicion of financing the Ukrainian military, state news agencies reported Thursday.

The FSB did not identify the person by name but described him as “an LGBT movement activist who previously changed his gender identity from a woman to a man,” according to TASS.

He is believed to be the first member of Russia’s LGBT community to face treason charges on claims that he had made a wire transfer to a Ukrainian bank “to provide financial assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

The person is a resident of the Oryol region south of Moscow and a volunteer for the independent police-monitoring and human rights project OVD-Info, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.