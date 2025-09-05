Russia’s First Fully Domestic Superjet Completes Maiden Flight

Russia’s first fully domestically built Superjet airliner completed its maiden test flight on Friday, the state defense and industrial conglomerate Rostec said.
The flight follows earlier test flights of the import-substituted Superjet prototype in April and June, which confirmed stable operation of its domestically made systems. Rostec said the program is now entering the phase of mass production.
The company said the SJ-100, as the aircraft is now branded, replaced “dozens” of foreign components, including the fuselage, flight-control systems and landing gear.
The Yakovlev Production Center in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has 24 SJ-100s at “various stages of completion,” Rostec said. The jets are awaiting certification flights and approval from Russia’s civil aviation authority before delivery.
Friday’s test flight lasted around one hour, reaching speeds of roughly 500 kilometers per hour (310 miles per hour) and an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet), according to Rostec.
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, which took over the project last year after production delays and safety concerns, has said the SJ-100 will require 200 test flights by the end of 2025 before it can be certified for mass production.
The 100-seat regional jet is central to Russia’s efforts to develop a domestic commercial aviation industry after Western sanctions curtailed its access to foreign technology.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.