Russian Airlines Offer Child Discounts After Criticism From Putin

Russian airlines have started introducing ticket discounts for children after President Vladimir Putin criticized domestic carriers for not providing affordable airfare to large families.

During Putin’s annual press conference and call-in program last week, a mother-of-five complained to the president about high prices for flights.

“You are right, there is such a problem. We are already talking about this with the relevant managers,” the Kremlin leader told the woman.

Putin said airlines have introduced “small, insignificant” discounts that fail to take into account the financial burdens parents of multiple children face when traveling.

“This practice must be stopped,” he said.