Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Airlines Offer Child Discounts After Criticism From Putin

Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow. Artyom Korotayev / TASS

Russian airlines have started introducing ticket discounts for children after President Vladimir Putin criticized domestic carriers for not providing affordable airfare to large families.

During Putin’s annual press conference and call-in program last week, a mother-of-five complained to the president about high prices for flights.

“You are right, there is such a problem. We are already talking about this with the relevant managers,” the Kremlin leader told the woman.

Putin said airlines have introduced “small, insignificant” discounts that fail to take into account the financial burdens parents of multiple children face when traveling.

 “This practice must be stopped,” he said.

Putin later instructed the government, in coordination with domestic airlines, to “resolve” the issue of family discounts no later than Jan. 14, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said over the weekend that government officials held talks with airlines about the issue. Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot, as well as Ural Airlinesannounced 50% discounts for children on Monday.

The offer, which takes effect next month, only applies to children aged 2-12 and flights inside Russia. Children under 2 years old can already fly within Russia for free.

Read more about: Airlines , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Hails ‘Military Glory, Traditional Values’ on Russia Flag Day

Nearly six months after invading Ukraine, Putin said the national flag would inspire Russian citizens to “military glory.”

Putin to Attend G20 Summit, Indonesian President Says

If confirmed, it would be one of Putin’s first face-to-face meetings with Western leaders since he ordered a full-scale attack on neighboring Ukraine...

Putin Orders Advance to Continue After Russia Takes Ukraine’s Lysychansk

Ukrainian forces pulled back to avoid the risk of encirclement, according to one military analyst.

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...