Russia Needs to Replace Hundreds of Foreign-Made Planes By 2030, Rostec Chief Warns

Russia will need to replace hundreds of foreign-made civil aircraft in the coming years as its fleet of Western planes reaches the end of its lifespan, warned Sergei Chemezov, the head of state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec.

At least 200 of the remaining Western planes operated by Russian carriers — cut off from maintenance and spare parts due to wartime sanctions — will need to be retired and replaced with domestically produced aircraft by 2030, Chemezov told reporters at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The real number may be even higher, he said, noting that Rostec is just starting its talks with airlines to assess the state of their fleets.

Chemezov’s remarks suggest that nearly 30% of Russia’s Western-built passenger planes could be grounded within the next five years.

Russia’s commercial fleet includes around 700 Boeing and Airbus jets, which handle 90% of the country’s air travel.

Sanctions have already forced airlines to retire 58 aircraft, according to Dmitry Yadrov, head of Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

