Russia Bans Entry to Dozens of Polish Bikers Over Military Cemetery March

Russian authorities banned entry to 39 Polish bikers accused of staging an unauthorized rally at a Polish military cemetery in the Tver region.

The Mednoye Memorial Complex is the site of the second-largest massacre of Polish officers and prisoners by Soviet secret police in 1940. Poland and Russia jointly opened the Polish War Cemetery there in 2000.

Over the weekend, pro-Kremlin media reported that dozens of Polish bikers had broken into the memorial complex to hold a “torchlight ceremony” and were subsequently arrested.

Regional police said on Sunday that 39 people were charged with unauthorized entry and given five-year entry bans. The group was said to have entered Russia via Belarus.