Poland Seizes Boeing Aircraft Parts Headed for Russia

Polish customs officials seized five metric tons of tires for civilian Boeing aircraft en route to Russia via Belarus, the country's National Revenue Administration (NRA) said Monday.

"Officers... discovered during the inspection of a truck in Koroszczyn that the driver was transporting tires used in Boeing civil planes instead of the declared car and bus tires," the NRA said.

Koroszczyn is located on Poland's eastern border and neighbors the Belarusian city of Brest.

"The sender of the goods was a company from Spain, and the recipient was from Azerbaijan. Criminal fiscal proceedings were initiated in connection with customs fraud. The sanctioned goods were detained," it added.

Western countries have introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So, too, have scores of foreign companies left the Russian market.

Despite the restrictions, Moscow has managed to acquire critical goods and technology, sometimes for military purposes, according to media reports.

Reuters contributed reporting.