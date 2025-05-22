Warsaw Protests Damage to Polish Military Cemetery in Russia

Poland on Wednesday protested against the removal of military symbols from a Polish cemetery in Russia, a move that Warsaw slammed as "provocation" and an attempt to interfere in its presidential election.

Soviet secret police, the NKVD, massacred some 22,000 Polish officers during World War II in the Katyn forest, western Russia, as well as in Kharkiv, modern-day Ukraine, and Mednoye in Russia.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had received a report from the Polish embassy "about the devastation of a Polish monument at the War Cemetery in Mednoye."

The ministry said in a statement that Polish military crosses "have been hacked off a cemetery monument."

"We regard this outrageous provocation not only as an attempt to interfere in Poland's presidential election, but as a typical Russian ploy to change history," the ministry added.

The second round of the presidential election in Poland will pit pro-European candidate Rafał Trzaskowski against nationalist Karol Nawrocki on June 1.