Putin Says Alaska Talks With Trump Could ‘Open Path to Peace’ in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last month could help pave the way toward peace in Ukraine.

“We highly value the efforts of China, India and our other strategic partners aimed at helping to resolve the crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China.

“I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, I hope, are moving in the same direction, opening the path toward peace in Ukraine,” he added.

Putin said that “work is already underway” to implement those “understandings,” though no agreements between Russia and the United States have been made public.

He also said he had already briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on last month’s meeting with Trump and planned to share more details with the other 23 leaders attending the summit in Tianjin.