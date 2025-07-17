Draft Law Would Grant Putin New Powers to Block Departed Foreign Companies From Returning

Russian lawmakers have revised legislation that will give President Vladimir Putin expanded authority to prevent foreign companies from buying back assets they sold when exiting the country, Interfax reported Wednesday.

The changes underscore Russia’s push to lock Western companies out of strategic sectors and further entrench domestic control over foreign business assets that were abandoned after the invasion of Ukraine.

The updated draft law allows Putin to establish the conditions under which foreign firms can be barred from repurchasing their former businesses, Interfax cited a source familiar with the changes as saying.

Russian courts will be empowered to terminate existing buyback clauses based on those conditions at the request of current non-foreign asset holders.

The legislation applies retroactively to deals made between Feb. 22 and Dec. 31, 2022, narrowing the original draft’s scope, which targeted exits between between Feb. 24, 2022, and March 1, 2025.

Under the revised rules, companies subject to federal sanitary and epidemiological regulations such as food producers, retailers and restaurants appear to be the primary focus, particularly those failing to comply with inspection requirements.