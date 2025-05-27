Putin Says Russia Should ‘Strangle’ Foreign Tech Companies

President Vladimir Putin said late Monday that Western tech companies still operating in Russia but acting against the country’s interests should be “strangled,” as authorities seek to replace foreign software and services with domestic alternatives.

“We need to strangle them… I say this without hesitation,” Putin told business leaders at a Kremlin meeting, responding to complaints from Iva Technologies CEO Stanislav Iodkovsky, who said local firms were “losing billions” because companies like Zoom and Microsoft had not fully withdrawn from the Russian market.

“We must respond in kind, mirror their actions,” the Kremlin leader added. Asked about Russian consumers who still rely on foreign software and services, Putin said his proposal would help rid them of “bad habits.”

Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia or scaled back their operations in the country since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, the Kremlin has imposed steep exit costs on remaining firms.