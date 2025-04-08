No Sign Western Businesses Want to Return, Russian Central Bank Chief Says

Russia’s Central Bank has not received any requests from Western businesses to return to the Russian market, despite media speculation of renewed interest in the country, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Tuesday.

“As for companies that want to return, we haven’t received any requests in the financial sector yet,” Nabiullina told Russian lawmakers, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

Her comments contradict a wave of Russian media reports claiming Western firms are eager to re-enter the country following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and signs of a possible thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington.

Russian officials have floated plans to manage a potential large-scale return of foreign companies, while President Vladimir Putin has warned that any return would be met with strict protectionist conditions.