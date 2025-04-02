No Signs Yet of Foreign Companies Seeking Russia Return – Finance Ministry

Russian officials have not received any applications from foreign businesses seeking to return to the country, a senior Russian Finance Ministry official said Wednesday.

“We haven’t received any specific applications on this issue yet,” Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told the business news outlet RBC, adding that many foreign companies remaining in Russia still plan to exit the market.

According to Chebeskov, four companies finalized plans to leave Russia in just the past week alone.

However, he said, the number of applications to withdraw from the Russian market has gradually decreased since early 2022, when President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of Western companies have exited or scaled back operations in Russia since February 2022. In response, the Kremlin has imposed steep mandatory discounts and exit fees for companies seeking to leave the market.