Russia Needs Rules for Returning Western Companies, Putin Says

Russia needs a regulatory mechanism for Western companies that seek to return to the country so that Russian firms do not lose their competitive edge, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“We can regulate the return to our market of those who want to return accordingly [by] creating an advantage for our own manufacturers,” Putin said at a technology forum.

Hundreds of Western companies exited or reduced operations in Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

This week, Putin’s negotiators said they discussed the possibility of restoring “mutually advantageous economic cooperation,” including on energy projects in the Arctic with their U.S. counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

The first direct U.S.-Russian talks in three years were also accompanied by a flurry of Russian media reports claiming that Western companies were clamoring to return to the country in anticipation of easing geopolitical tensions.

“I ask the government to think about how we can regulate the interaction between our enterprises and those of our competitors,” Putin said, describing the intended rules as “subtle and careful, but necessary.”