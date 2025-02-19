Hollywood Studios Discussing Possible Return to Russian Market – RBC

Russian video streaming platforms are in talks with major Hollywood studios about restoring their film libraries for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, the RBC news outlet reported Wednesday, citing industry sources.

“The situation has changed somewhat in recent days,” said Artyom Sargsyan, head of PR at Russia’s leading video-on-demand service Okko. “We’ve resumed communication with some of the [studios] that had not previously contacted us, which indicates a change in their categorical position.”

He appeared to reference U.S. President Donald Trump’s pursuit of direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin framed as a possible first step toward restoring bilateral ties.

“But it is too early to talk about the return of [film] catalogs, premieres and especially the timing of this return since everything depends on the political situation,” Sargsyan told RBC.

He did not name the studios, but Disney, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros. and Paramount all withdrew from the Russian market in 2022 in response to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Moscow Times contacted those companies for comment.