Russia Open to Western Companies’ Return, Officials Say, But on Moscow’s Terms

Despite speculation that some Western businesses are exploring a return to Russia amid the United States’ recent diplomatic outreach to Moscow, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, made clear on Tuesday that any return would come with strict conditions.

Putin warned that foreign businesses would not be allowed to repurchase their Russian assets at the low prices they sold them for, nor would they receive preferential treatment. He called for a regulatory framework that would facilitate their return while maintaining an “advantage” for domestic manufacturers.

“Each deal will require separate, careful consideration,” Putin said at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a major business lobby.

Hundreds of Western companies ended or scaled back operations in Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The first direct U.S.-Russia talks since then, held in Saudi Arabia last month, coincided with a wave of Russian media reports claiming that Western firms were eager to re-enter the Russian market as geopolitical tensions potentially ease.