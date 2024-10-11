Russia Hikes ‘Exit Tax,’ Sales Discount for Foreign Companies – RBC

Russia has raised the so-called “exit tax” and the minimum discount for foreign companies seeking to pull out of the country, the RBC news website reported Thursday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the new rules and one lawyer.

Russia has since December 2022 forced foreign companies to sell their assets to Russian buyers at steep discounts and charged them an exit fee of the transaction value. The percentage figures have been gradually revised upwards, while foreign companies remaining in Russia have faced criticism that their exits would help fund Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Voluntary contributions” to the Russian treasury would be raised from 15% to 35% under the new rules, according to RBC.

The newspaper added that the first 25% is payable within the first month after the deal, 5% within a year and the last 5% within two years.

Reuters said it confirmed the figures with another anonymous source involved in Russian mergers and acquisitions.

RBC reported that the foreign companies’ Russian assets would now be sold at a discount of 60% instead of the previous 50%.