Putin Signs Secret Decree to Buy Discounted Western Companies – FT

President Vladimir Putin has signed a confidential decree giving the Russian government powers to buy Western companies at a “significant discount,” the Financial Times reported Thursday, a move likely to make it harder for them to exit the country.

The Russian government would be given priority rights to buy any Western asset for sale at knockdown prices so it could be sold at a profit, FT reported, citing the decree reportedly signed by Putin last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the publication that decisions about the purchase of Western assets “is our business.”

“If a company doesn’t fulfill its obligations, then, of course, it goes in the category of naughty companies,” Peskov said, noting that some Western firms have stopped paying salaries or left Russia at a significant loss.

“We say goodbye to those companies. And what we do with their assets after that is our business,” he added.