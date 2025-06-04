Russia Seeks to Deploy 10K More Troops to Moldovan Breakaway Region, PM Says

Russia hopes to deploy as many as 10,000 more troops to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times, citing intelligence assessments.

In his interview with the FT published on Wednesday, Recean accused Moscow of interfering in Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary elections in order to install a Kremlin-friendly government that would allow more Russian troops in Transnistria.

“This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy,” Recean told the FT. “They want to consolidate their military presence in the Transnistrian region.”

“You can imagine with 10,000 troops, what the leverage and pressure would be on the southwestern part of Ukraine,” he said. “But also close to Romania, which is a NATO member state.”

According to Recean, Russia spent the equivalent of 1% of Moldova’s GDP on influence campaigns in 2024, when the country held a presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union that passed with a razor-thin margin.

“We’re very cautious because their propaganda, their communication mechanisms are very powerful. They are spending a lot of money,” Recean told the FT.

“Correspondingly, we have to step up our defenses as well. But we also have to deliver on our agenda” of becoming an EU member, the government’s main priority, he said.