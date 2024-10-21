‘Wake-Up Call’: Moldova Narrowly Votes for EU Accession Amid Alleged Widespread Russian Interference

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldovans woke up to the news that the country’s referendum on joining the European Union was likely to pass by a razor-thin margin after a dramatic day of voting in Sunday’s presidential election that is set to determine whether the country pursues Western integration or pivots back toward Russia’s orbit. Pre-election polls had predicted a more decisive win for pro-Western President Maia Sandu and for the referendum to enshrine EU ascension as a national goal in the country’s constitution. But in a surprise development, Moldova, with a population of 3 million, is on track to pass the EU referendum by the skin of its teeth. “Yes” currently leads with 50.39% of the vote, a difference of just 8,600 votes, according to reports. Sandu topped the first round of voting with 42% but failed to secure the outright majority she needed to avoid a second round. She will face off against pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo, who received 26% The second round of voting will take place on Nov. 2. Moldova became an EU candidate in June 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Moldova’s neighbor Ukraine. Just last week, the EU guaranteed a 1.8 million-euro financial package to Chisinau as part of an Economic Growth Plan. But widely reported attempts by Russia to sway Sunday’s vote, along with many Moldovans’ dissatisfaction over rising prices and falling living standards, appear to have brought the vote to a closer-than-expected margin. “I feel ashamed as a Moldovan for these results,” says 33-year-old Daniel, who lives in Chisinau. Daniel had hoped for a stronger victory in the EU referendum and for Sandu. “People are living worse than they were before the war, and they associate this with Sandu, her party and EU integration,” he acknowledged.

Moldovan President and candidate for Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) party Maia Sandu casts her ballots for the presidential election and referendum on joining the European Union at a polling station in Chisinau. Daniel Mihailescu / AFP

Moldova's inflation rate currently stands at 5%, a trend that has hit hard for citizens of one of Europe’s poorest countries. “I believe this was a punishment vote, a vote against Sandu by voting against the EU," Daniel said. The share of “yes” votes surged overnight as the diaspora votes were counted last, indicating that those residing in Moldova are generally less in favor of EU accession than those who are not. The Moldovan diaspora, especially those living in Europe, tends to be more pro-EU, as voting results show that over 70% of the diaspora voted for pro-EU incumbent Sandu and 77% supported EU integration. “I don't even want to hear about Europe. There are only bandits there,” 74-year-old Valentina told The Moscow Times. On Sunday morning, Valentina left her home early to cast her votes. Frustrated by rising prices, which she blames on Sandu's government, Valentina says her life has become difficult in recent years. “I haven't paid utilities for three months because I’ve been saving money for firewood,” she said, referring to how the cost of firewood rose by 30% this year from last year. “When has firewood ever been the price it is now?” An elderly gentleman nearby echoed her sentiment, saying, “It’s all exactly as she says.” Another woman walking by muttered “All lies” in disagreement. Valentina cast her vote for Stoianoglo, Sandu’s main opponent who will face the incumbent president in the second round of voting. Stoianoglo represents the Party of Socialists, the same party as Sandu’s predecessor, Igor Dodon. “He seems sensible, that lawyer,” Valentina said, referring to Stoianoglo. For her, Moldova’s future depends on full independence, including staying out of the EU. “We are Moldovans; we are for ourselves. Why should we comply when other countries demand us to?” she said.

In a delayed press conference that began at 1 a.m. local time on Monday morning, Sandu slammed what she described as an “unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy, both today and in recent months.” Sandu referenced reported efforts by Russian “criminal groups” to manipulate the electoral process, claiming they attempted to buy more than 300,000 votes to influence the election outcome against her re-election and EU integration. In the week leading up to the election, reports surfaced indicating that Russia had organized bus transportation for diaspora voters to the Moldovan embassy, raising suspicions of further attempts to influence the election outcome in its favor. Independent observers from Promolex reported instances of Russian interference at polling stations in Russia, where some voters allegedly received white jackets emblazoned with “Russia/Moldova,” were invited to restaurants and were given internet cards as voting benefits. “We are seeing the classic hybrid toolbox Russia uses to influence elections, but the magnitude is really unprecedented,” Deputy Prime Minister and EU integration chief Cristina Gherasimov told Politico. “We see hybrid attacks on public institutions responsible for critical services like the post office and the airport. We see vote-buying. We see the use of local corrupt proxies and political parties — they’re given cash to destabilize the situation on the ground.”

Moldovan citizens queue outside the Moldovan embassy in Moscow to vote in Moldova's 2024 presidential election and in the referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU. Sofia Sandurskaya / TASS