Moldova Says Russia Planning to Illegally Bus In Voters to Moscow Polling Stations

Moldova claimed Wednesday that authorities in Russia were planning to undermine the country’s upcoming presidential election and a referendum on joining the EU by bussing in voters to polling stations at the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said it was alarmed by reports of Russia allegedly preparing to “artificially create the impression of overcrowding” this Sunday at the two polling stations in Moscow.

“[Moldova] calls on the Russian authorities and other parties to refrain from actions that could disrupt the electoral process through illegal means or artificially create the appearance of crowds at the polling stations,” the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities.

Voters in Moldova and its diplomatic missions abroad will head to the polls on Sunday to choose the country’s next president and vote on whether Moldova’s constitution should be amended to make joining the EU an official aspiration. Pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandy is the clear favorite against 10 other candidates.