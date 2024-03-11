Moldova Slams Russia Over Polling Stations in Transnistria

Moldova on Monday said it would summon the Russian ambassador to show "its disapproval of the decision to open polling stations" in separatist Transnistria during the Russian presidential election.

Moldova last week downplayed talk of rising tensions after pro-Russian rebel officials in Transnistria appealed to Russia for "protection."

Russian news agencies reported that six polling stations will open on March 17, the main day of voting in Russia's presidential election, in Transnistria, compared to 24 in the previous Russian presidential election in 2018.

According to local pro-Russian authorities, 200,000 Russian citizens live in Transnistria.

Moldova's foreign ministry said it would summon the ambassador on Tuesday over the matter.

"During the meeting, the Russian diplomat will be informed of the disapproval towards the decision to open polling stations in the Transnistrian region of Moldova," the ministry said on Telegram.

Moldova only allows the elections to be organized in the Russian Embassy of Chisinau.