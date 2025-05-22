1 Killed and Flights Disrupted in Another Major Wave of Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Russia

At least one person was killed and flight travel was disrupted across Russia as Ukraine launched a second consecutive day of large-scale drone attacks on the country, Russian officials said early Thursday.
Authorities in the western Bryansk region said a civilian was killed and another injured in a “targeted strike” on Kamensky Khutor, a village near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.
In the neighboring Kursk region, a local official suffered hip and arm injuries from a drone strike, while authorities in the Tula region reported two civilians received minor wounds from air attacks there.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses repelled more than 40 drones targeting the Russian capital overnight and Thursday morning, a day after around three dozen drones took aim at the city.
Flights were temporarily suspended at all four Moscow airports, Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said. No damage or injuries were reported in the Moscow region itself.
Mobile internet access was restricted in at least two regions targeted in the strikes, authorities said. Similar restrictions were reported during previous drone attacks earlier this week.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 105 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions, including Moscow, overnight. The previous night, it reported downing 159 drones over nine regions.
