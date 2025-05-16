Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Rubio Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Ukraine Peace Negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. U.S. Department of State / flickr

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Istanbul ahead of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, after talks initially scheduled for Thursday were pushed to Friday to accommodate the incoming Ukrainian delegation.

Rubio is not expected to participate in the first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, but said he and other U.S. officials would meet separately with Ukrainian and Turkish officials in the morning.

Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton will represent the United States in working-level talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Friday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said a meeting between Turkish, U.S. and Ukrainian officials would take place at 10:45 a.m. local time, followed by talks between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Rubio met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Antalya on the sidelines of a NATO meeting. The top U.S. diplomat said Washington was growing “impatient” with stalled peace efforts and was now open to “virtually any mechanism” that could lead to a breakthrough.

“I don’t think – we don’t have high expectations of what will happen tomorrow.  And frankly, at this point, I think it’s abundantly clear that the only way we’re going to have a breakthrough here is between President Trump and President Putin,” Rubio told reporters in Antalya.

His remarks came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump, who is touring the Middle East this week, said “nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together.” On Friday, Trump said he would return to Washington, D.C. after having earlier floated the idea of attending the negotiations in Turkey if Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to be present.

The Kremlin leader rejected Zelensky’s offer to meet with him in person during the negotiations and instead tapped his aide and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky to lead the talks. Medinsky also headed Russia’s 2022 peace talks with Ukraine, which ultimately collapsed.

Putin proposed direct negotiations with Kyiv during a surprise address at the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, effectively rejecting a Western-backed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that was supposed to begin this week.

Reuters and AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Rubio , Ukraine war , Turkey

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Will Abandon Ukraine Peace Talks ‘Within Days’ if No Progress Made, Rubio Says

“The United States has been helping Ukraine over the last three years, and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said in France.
2 Min read

Rubio Says It’s Too Early for Higher-Level Talks With Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that ceasefire discussions needed to make “more progress on a technical level.”
1 Min read
Feature

Putin and Erdogan to Meet in Attempt to Avoid Food Crisis, Black Sea Confrontation

A source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times that he hoped the leaders could reach an agreement, but admitted it would not be easy...
5 Min read

Russia's FSB Sent Ex-Islamic State Fighters to Infiltrate Ukraine, Turkey, U.S. – Meduza

Recruited fighters described assignments to gather information on the Ukrainian military and volunteer battalions.
2 Min read