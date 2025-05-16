Rubio Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Ukraine Peace Negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Istanbul ahead of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, after talks initially scheduled for Thursday were pushed to Friday to accommodate the incoming Ukrainian delegation.

Rubio is not expected to participate in the first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, but said he and other U.S. officials would meet separately with Ukrainian and Turkish officials in the morning.

Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton will represent the United States in working-level talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Friday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said a meeting between Turkish, U.S. and Ukrainian officials would take place at 10:45 a.m. local time, followed by talks between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 p.m.