Putin Won’t Attend Istanbul Talks, Taps Kremlin Aide Medinsky to Lead Delegation

President Vladimir Putin has appointed a delegation of senior officials to attend Thursday’s direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to a directive published by the Kremlin late Wednesday. Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led previous rounds of failed negotiations with Ukraine in early 2022, was named head of the Russian delegation. He will be joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU). The order also names a group of expert advisers, including senior officials from the Foreign and Defense Ministries and the presidential administration. Moscow had previously hesitated to confirm delegates for the negotiations in Istanbul, which Putin unilaterally announced during a surprise conference in the early hours of Sunday as a counteroffer to Western-backed calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later challenged the Russian leader to meet with him in person during the talks, arguing that his attendance, or lack thereof, would show whether Moscow was ready to negotiate in good faith. The Kremlin directive published Wednesday did not list Putin among the officials expected to take part in the negotiations, and top spokesman Dmitry Peskov has so far refused to say whether the president will travel to Turkey. Russian officials earlier told The Moscow Times that Putin has no intention of meeting with Zelensky at this current stage in talks, saying that the Kremlin leader does not see Zelensky as his equal and will only agree to meet him in the event of his “public capitulation.” An unnamed Ukrainian official told Reuters late Wednesday that Zelensky was on his way to Ankara, where he earlier said he plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Zelensky has said that he would only meet with Putin in Turkey, refusing to sit down with lower-level Russian officials. On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is currently traveling the Middle East, told reporters that he would consider attending the negotiations in Istanbul if he thought “it would be helpful.” “We have a very full situation. Now, that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives and come back,” Trump said, adding that he was unsure whether Putin would go to Istanbul if he himself did not attend the talks.