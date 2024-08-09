87-Year-Old Man Assaulted on Moscow Bus for Alleged Wagner Criticism

An 87-year-old pensioner was assaulted on a Moscow bus for his alleged criticism of the Wagner mercenary group, the independent rights project OVD-Info reported Friday, citing an eyewitness and the veteran’s lawyer.

Dmitry Grinchiy was attacked by two fellow passengers who claimed he called Wagner fighters “murderers” as their bus passed a memorial to the mercenary group, OVD-Info said.

Video of the incident shows two men aggressively twisting Grinchiy’s arms, shouting and cursing at him, and trying to drag him off the bus to “hand him over” to the police.

All three men were detained following the incident.