Putin Approves Emergency Support Measures for Ailing Coal Industry

President Vladimir Putin approved a set of emergency support measures aimed at stabilizing Russia’s struggling coal sector, including transportation discounts and guaranteed export agreements for key mining regions, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Russia’s coal industry has been hit hard by Western sanctions, high production costs, falling global prices and logistical bottlenecks. In 2024, the industry posted losses totaling 112.6 billion rubles ($1.4 billion), with coal exports declining for the third consecutive year, down 8% to 195.9 million metric tons.

“The crisis in the coal industry has become so severe that entire production facilities are being forced to shut down,” Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told lawmakers at a State Duma energy committee hearing.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] approved the program that the Energy Ministry developed, but significant work remains to implement these measures,” Isamov added. “The situation with prices, exports and tariffs is still very challenging.”

In a letter to Putin dated April 25, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called for additional support beyond the existing export guarantees for the Kemerovo region and rail fee discounts for coal transport, according to the business newspaper Vedomosti.