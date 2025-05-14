Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Approves Emergency Support Measures for Ailing Coal Industry

A Russian coal mine. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

President Vladimir Putin approved a set of emergency support measures aimed at stabilizing Russia’s struggling coal sector, including transportation discounts and guaranteed export agreements for key mining regions, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Russia’s coal industry has been hit hard by Western sanctions, high production costs, falling global prices and logistical bottlenecks. In 2024, the industry posted losses totaling 112.6 billion rubles ($1.4 billion), with coal exports declining for the third consecutive year, down 8% to 195.9 million metric tons.

“The crisis in the coal industry has become so severe that entire production facilities are being forced to shut down,” Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told lawmakers at a State Duma energy committee hearing.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] approved the program that the Energy Ministry developed, but significant work remains to implement these measures,” Isamov added. “The situation with prices, exports and tariffs is still very challenging.”

In a letter to Putin dated April 25, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called for additional support beyond the existing export guarantees for the Kemerovo region and rail fee discounts for coal transport, according to the business newspaper Vedomosti.

Novak called for high-level talks with China and India to abolish import duties on Russian coal, according to Reuters, which said it also saw Novak’s letter addressed to Putin. The news agency said that Western sanctions have rerouted 80% of Russia’s coal exports to Asian countries.

The deputy prime minister also warned that around 30 coal companies producing a combined 30 million metric tons per year face bankruptcy. He proposed restructuring or rehabilitating viable producers through the state development bank VEB, while sending those beyond recovery through a special bankruptcy mechanism overseen by the same institution, according to Reuters.

Vedomosti reported that Novak proposed a 60% discount on long-distance transportation fees and a 10.5% discount on export-oriented transportation fees until the end of 2025. He also suggested a 12.8% discount for rail fees to western and southern ports this year.

In addition, Novak proposed guaranteed export agreements for the Khakassia region, which borders the coal-rich Kemerovo region. To offset the expected revenue loss from reduced freight rates, Novak recommended unspecified federal subsidies for Russian Railways.

Putin, who ordered emergency support measures in December after nearly half of Russia’s coal companies became unprofitable, reportedly gave written approval to Novak’s proposals last Wednesday, May 7.

Read more about: Mining , Kemerovo

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

In Russia’s Bashkortostan, Fresh Tensions Grow Over Planned Copper Mining Site

After the republic was rocked by protests and repressions, locals are once again fighting to protect their Indigenous lands from irreversible harm. 
5 Min read

Key Donbas Coal Mine Shuts Down as Russian Forces Advance on Pokrovsk

The closure of the strategically important Pischane coal mine poses a severe threat to Ukraine’s steel industry.
4 Min read

Siberian Coal Miners Launch Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Police launched an investigation into the Inskaya mining company for having failed to pay nearly 400 workers between July and October.
2 Min read

Siberian Mine Executive Handed 2-Year Jail Sentence for Deadly Blast

Over 50 miners and rescue workers died after smoke filled the Listvyazhnaya mine following a gas explosion in November 2021.
1 Min read