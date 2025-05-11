Trump Urges Ukraine to Accept Talks With Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Sunday for Ukraine to accept Russia's offer of direct talks in Istanbul, saying a face-to-face meeting would determine whether peace was possible.

Ukraine said earlier it was ready to take part in the meeting, but only once Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and its allies.

Moscow and Kyiv have not held direct negotiations since March 2022, shortly after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February of that year.

Moments after Trump's message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be “waiting for Putin in Turkey on Thursday,” without saying whether he would attend if Russia did not accept a truce.

“President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

“Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY,” he said.

Zelensky wrote on X later: “We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy.”

“There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in [Turkey] on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”