Ukraine Says Hit Russian Submarine in Wartime First

Ukraine said on Monday its underwater drones had for the first time in the war with Russia successfully struck a Russian submarine docked at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a statement on Telegram that it had carried out a “unique special operation” using naval drones in the port.

“For the first time in history, Sub Sea Baby underwater drones blew up a Russian Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarine,” the SBU said, adding that the vessel was equipped with four Kalibr cruise missile launchers used to strike Ukrainian territory.

The SBU said the submarine suffered “critical damage” and was effectively put out of action.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet acknowledged that an attack had taken place but denied that any vessels were damaged.

“The enemy’s attempt to carry out sabotage using an unmanned underwater vehicle did not achieve its goals,” Captain 1st Rank Alexei Rulev, head of the fleet’s press service, said in a statement. “No ships or submarines stationed at the Novorossiysk naval base, nor their crews, sustained any damage and they are continuing their duties as usual.”

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian ships in the Black Sea with drones and missiles since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kyiv has stepped up naval attacks in recent weeks on what it says are Russian-linked vessels in the Black Sea. Two Turkish cargo ships have been hit in recent days in what Ukraine described as strikes on Russian targets.

Turkey has called for an end to attacks on ports and energy infrastructure and warned of the risk of escalation in the region.

Russian forces regularly strike the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

AFP contributed reporting.