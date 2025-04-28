Recognizing Territorial Claims Is Key to Ukraine Peace Talks, Russia Says

Russian authorities said Monday that Moscow is ready to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine but insisted that recognition of its claims over five Ukrainian regions, including the Crimean peninsula, was "imperative" to ending the war.

"The Russian side has repeatedly signaled its readiness to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media. "These efforts continue, which is all I can say about this issue."

Peskov insisted that Kyiv must "undertake efforts" toward resuming peace negotiations with Moscow, adding that "they [in Ukraine] have a legal ban on negotiations," referring to Zelensky's 2022 decree that rules direct talks with Russia "impossible" as long as Vladimir Putin remains president.

Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has seized large parts of four Ukrainian regions and claimed them as its own, in addition to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Ukraine has denounced the annexations as an illegal land grab and says it will never recognize them. European officials have warned that accepting Moscow's demands would set a dangerous precedent for future aggression.