Russian Missile Strike on City Center in Sumy Kills 32, Ukraine Says

A Russian missile strike on Sunday in the city center of Ukraine's city of Sumy killed at least 32 people, Kyiv said, with European and U.S. officials condemning the attack — one of the deadliest in months.

Kyiv said Moscow hit the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, with two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning and that the attack also wounded nearly 100 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to what he described as a ballistic missile attack on Palm Sunday, said: "Only bastards do this."

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, said the attack by Russian forces on civilian targets "crosses any line of decency.”

"As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong," Kellogg posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The strike came two days after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and push Trump's efforts to end the war.

The local emergency service said 32 people died, "including two children." It updated the wounded toll to 99 people, including 11 children.

An AFP reporter saw bodies covered in silver sheets strewn in the center of the city, with a destroyed trolleybus. Rescuers were seen working on the rubble of a building.

One woman told AFP she heard two explosions.