Russian Strike Kills 3 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Says Governor

A Russian strike killed three people and wounded 11 others in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, the local governor said.

Southern Ukraine has seen intensified strikes since the autumn, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

“Three people were killed,” said governor Ivan Fedorov, adding that “rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a clinic destroyed by a Russian missile.”

Speaking in a video message on social media with ambulance lights flashing in the background, Fedorov said the strike hit a private medical clinic in the center of the city.