Russian Strike Kills 3 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Says Governor

A Russian strike killed three people and wounded 11 others in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, the local governor said.
Southern Ukraine has seen intensified strikes since the autumn, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.
“Three people were killed,” said governor Ivan Fedorov, adding that “rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a clinic destroyed by a Russian missile.”
Speaking in a video message on social media with ambulance lights flashing in the background, Fedorov said the strike hit a private medical clinic in the center of the city.
“The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11,” Fedorov posted shortly after, adding that two medics were among the injured.
Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, without fully controlling it.
In mid-November, the Ukrainian army warned Russia was building up infantry and armored vehicles while stepping up aerial bombardments ahead of planned attacks along Ukraine’s southern front.
Escalated fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region would pose a significant threat to Ukrainian forces, which are losing ground in the eastern Donetsk region and the Russian border region of Kursk.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.