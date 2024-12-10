Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strike Kills 3 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Says Governor

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian strike killed three people and wounded 11 others in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, the local governor said.

Southern Ukraine has seen intensified strikes since the autumn, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

“Three people were killed,” said governor Ivan Fedorov, adding that “rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a clinic destroyed by a Russian missile.”

Speaking in a video message on social media with ambulance lights flashing in the background, Fedorov said the strike hit a private medical clinic in the center of the city.

“The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11,” Fedorov posted shortly after, adding that two medics were among the injured.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, without fully controlling it.

In mid-November, the Ukrainian army warned Russia was building up infantry and armored vehicles while stepping up aerial bombardments ahead of planned attacks along Ukraine’s southern front.

Escalated fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region would pose a significant threat to Ukrainian forces, which are losing ground in the eastern Donetsk region and the Russian border region of Kursk.

