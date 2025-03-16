Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top U.S., Russian Diplomats Discuss Next Steps on Ukraine

By AFP
Top U.S. and Russian diplomats meet in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Saturday to discuss the next stage in talks on ending Moscow's war against Ukraine.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the top diplomats "agreed to continue working toward restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

The statement gave no details on when the next round of U.S.-Russia talks, which are being hosted by Saudi Arabia, would begin.

Rubio also updated Lavrov on military activity in the Middle East, where U.S. forces carried out deadly strikes Saturday against Huthi rebel targets in Yemen, the statement said.

Despite recent tensions between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv has agreed in principle to a U.S.-brokered 30-day unconditional ceasefire if Moscow halts its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has not however agreed to any truce, instead setting conditions that were beyond what was called for in the U.S. agreement with Ukraine.

Read more about: U.S. , US-Russia , Lavrov , Diplomacy , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Offers to Resign in Exchange for Ukrainian NATO Membership

The Ukrainian president made the offer as news agencies reported that U.S. and Russian diplomats would meet next week.
2 Min read

Russia Demands U.S. Withdraw ‘Soldiers and Equipment’ From Ukraine 

U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over American military support for Kyiv.

1 Min read

Russia Threatens U.S. Envoy With Expulsions Over Anti-War Posts

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow on Tuesday that it would begin expelling her staff if the embassy continued criticizing...
1 Min read

U.S. Curbs Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine – WP

The distinction between intelligence-sharing and “targeting information” can help the U.S show it is not a party to the conflict.