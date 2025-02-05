Transnistria Extends Energy Emergency Despite Renewed Gas Supplies

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria extended its economic state of emergency for a second time on Wednesday, despite gas supplies reaching the separatist republic following monthlong power cuts.

The measures include restrictions on natural gas consumption, a ban on energy exports and the suspension of labor and property rights.

Transnistria’s parliament voted to approve de facto leader Vadim Krasnoselsky’s decree extending the emergency until March 10. He first imposed the 30-day economic emergency on Dec. 9 in anticipation of supply disruptions.

Moldova began supplying EU-funded gas to Transnistria on Saturday as part of an initial emergency aid package of 30 million euros ($31 million). This week, the EU pledged additional funds to bolster energy security in both Moldova and Transnistria, though the aid is conditioned on taking “steps on fundamental freedoms and human rights.”