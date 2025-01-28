Swedish Police Arrest Man Who Rammed Car Into Russian Embassy Gate

A 45-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in Stockholm after ramming the metal gate of the Russian embassy with his car, police said.
Police said they were alerted around 7:00 a.m. by a guard at the embassy.
"The man tried to drive through the gates. He failed and was still in the car when police arrested him," a statement on the police website said. The man "is suspected of aggravated unlawful intrusion," it added.
Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed on Telegram that the suspect was a Ukrainian citizen with permanent residency in Sweden, "well known to the embassy and the local police."
"In 2015 and 2018, he had already committed attacks on the embassy and the trade mission of Russia in Sweden," it wrote. "He was recognized as mentally incapable, and was sent by the Swedish authorities for appropriate treatment."
"Recently, he has again begun to commit provocative actions against Russian foreign institutions in Stockholm," Russia's Foreign Ministry said, but added that "police did not take any serious action."
Swedish police declined to comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.
