Russian Authorities Maintain Secret List of People ‘Affiliated’ with ‘Foreign Agents’

Russian authorities maintain a secret registry of nearly 900 individuals deemed to be “affiliated” with people and organizations labeled “foreign agents.”

The size of the registry, which is legally closed to the public, was disclosed in a report by the State Duma’s Committee on Foreign Interference published Thursday.

The committee’s report states that 861 people were included in the Justice Ministry’s list of "persons affiliated with foreign agents” by December 2022.

Most of the 861 people on the list were individuals who the Justice Ministry "identified in the preparation and conducting of election campaigns," according to the report.

The registry, which was created in July 2022, includes highly detailed information about the people listed.