A Priest, a Pianist and a Spy: Russia’s Latest “Foreign Agent” Designations

Authorities in Russia on Friday designated a Grammy-winning pianist, a priest who helps Ukrainian refugees and a former Soviet spy as “foreign agents,” the latest update to Moscow’s burgeoning list of individuals it deems as enemies of the state.

Hundreds of cultural figures, journalists, businesspeople, as well as news outlets and organizations, have been branded “foreign agents” — which carries negative Soviet-era connotations — since Russia introduced the legislation in 2012.

The Russian Justice Ministry's latest addition to the “foreign agents” list includes world-renowned concert pianist Yevgeny Kissin, Apostolic Orthodox Church priest Grigory Mikhnov-Vaytenko and ex-KGB officer Yuri Shvets. Dmitry Tsibirev, who served as a coordinator for the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the Saratov region, was also named a “foreign agent” on Friday.

“Kissin opposed the special military operation in Ukraine, took part in fundraising events in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, including as part of his touring activities, and also transferred funds to them,” the ministry said.