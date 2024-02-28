Criminal Cases Against ‘Foreign Agents’ Doubled in 2023 – Vyorstka

The number of criminal cases against "foreign agents" in Russia more than doubled last year compared to the preceding two years, the investigative news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday.

Hundreds of journalists, activists and civil society figures have been branded "foreign agents" in recent years amid the Kremlin's widening crackdown on independent media and the opposition.

President Vladimir Putin has defended Russia’s "foreign agent" law as "more liberal" than similar legislation in the United States.

But according to Vyorstka’s tally, 86 out of the 406 designated "foreign agents" are currently under criminal investigation, compared with 38 out of 209 in 2022.