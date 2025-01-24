Support The Moscow Times!
Major Russian Microchip Factory Halts Production After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

The Kremniy El microchip plant in Russia’s western Bryansk region. bryansk.news

The Kremniy El microchip plant in Russia’s western Bryansk region halted production following one of the largest overnight Ukrainian drone strikes on the country since the start of the war, local authorities and media reported Friday.

“Six drones [struck Kremniy El] on the night of Jan. 24, damaging part of the production facilities and the finished products warehouse,” the plant’s press service told the state-run news agency TASS.

Kremniy El said the attack disrupted the plant’s power supply and assembly lines, though no casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 37 in the Bryansk region, which lies roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Kremniy El, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics manufacturers, employs 1,700 people and has an annual production volume of 3.9 billion rubles ($39.7 million).

The plant supplies 94% of its production to the Russian Defense Ministry, including components for the Pantsir and S-500 missile systems, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles, according to local media reports.

This is not the first time the facility has been targeted by Ukrainian drones, with at least two strikes reported since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

