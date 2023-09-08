Drones Target Russian Microchip Plant – Reports

Overnight drone strikes targeted a major Russian microchip plant near the Ukraine border for the second time in just over a week, according to media reports late Thursday.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a brief fire erupted at an “administrative building” of an “industrial site” in the city of Bryansk, some 100 kilometers north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

There were no casualties, Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems “intercepted” two drones over Bryansk, one of which was destroyed in mid-air.