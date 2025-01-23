Putin Believes Key Ukraine War Goals Achieved – Reuters

President Vladimir Putin believes Russia has achieved its key objectives in the war against Ukraine, but he has also grown increasingly concerned about the conflict’s economic impact on the country, Reuters reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

One source familiar with Kremlin thinking reportedly said Russia had weakened Ukraine’s military and secured territorial control connecting mainland Russia to annexed Crimea.

Putin initially launched the invasion in 2022 with the stated goals of “denazifying and demilitarizing” Ukraine. Following intense resistance from Ukrainian forces, Russia shifted its focus to capturing southeastern regions of the country.

Reuters reported that Putin was “visibly displeased” during a recent meeting with top economic officials, where he learned that high borrowing costs aimed at curbing inflation have simultaneously stifled private investment.

The economic strain has reportedly prompted some members of Russia’s elite to advocate for negotiating a settlement to the ongoing conflict.