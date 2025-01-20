Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead of Inauguration, Signals Readiness for Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to U.S.-President elect Donald Trump on Monday, just hours before Trump was set to be sworn in for a second term in office.

“We hear [Trump’s] statements on the need to prevent World War III. We undoubtedly welcome such a disposition and congratulate the elected U.S. president,” Putin said during a televised session of Russia’s Security Council.

The Kremlin leader highlighted the potential for restoring relations with the United States, referencing remarks by Trump and his team about re-establishing direct communication.

“We see [Trump’s] and his team’s statements on their wish to restore direct contacts with Russia, which the outgoing [Biden] administration had cut off through no fault of our own,” Putin said.

Moscow, Putin added, has “never turned down this dialogue” and remains ready to pursue cooperation with any U.S. administration, but stressed that such relations must be based on “equality and mutual respect.”

Putin’s tone on Monday marked a shift from the Kremlin’s stance in November, when it declined to congratulate Trump on his shock election victory, describing the United States as “unfriendly” toward Russia.

U.S.-Russia relations have been at historic lows since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which coincided with a flurry of Western sanctions. Trump, however, has long praised Putin, claiming that he has a “very good relationship” with the Russian leader.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to swiftly end Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Putin on Monday called for a long-term resolution based on mutual interests, rejecting the notion of a temporary ceasefire to “regroup, rearm and continue the conflict.”