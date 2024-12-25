Military Court Reduces Sentence for Theater Director and Playwright Jailed for ‘Justifying Terrorism’

A military court of appeals reduced the prison sentences for theater director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk on charges of “justifying terrorism,” the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Berkovich and Petriychuck were sentenced to six years in prison each in July over the content of their award-winning play, “Finist the Brave Falcon,” which is about Russian women who fall in love with Islamist militants and plan to join them in Syria.

Both artists, who were arrested in May 2023, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their defense team said it would appeal the July sentencing.

Following that appeal, a judge on Wednesday reduced Berkovich’s sentence to five years and seven months in a medium-security penal colony, and Petriychuk’s to five years and ten months.