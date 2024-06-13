Trial of Russian Playwright and Director Moves Behind Closed Doors

A judge in Moscow ruled Thursday that the trial of a director and writer charged with "justifying terrorism" in an award-winning play will continue behind closed doors after the prosecution said witnesses were being threatened on social media.

Director Yevgeniya Berkovich and writer Svetlana Petriychuk are standing trial at a military court over their 2021 play about Russian women lured to marry Islamic State militants in Syria.

Judge Yury Massin accepted a request from prosecutors to hold the rest of the trial "in a closed format," the state-run TASS news agency reported, after which journalists were asked to leave.

The prosecution had asked for the court to be closed to the press because of alleged threatening comments toward trial participants on social media. The women and their lawyers said they opposed closing the trial.