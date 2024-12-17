Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Says Not Involved in Killing of Russian General Behind ‘Atrocities'

By AFP
Emergency services are seen at the scene of an explosion at an apartment block in Ryazansky Prospekt Street. The explosion occurred on the first floor killing at least two people. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

The United States said Tuesday it was not involved in the killing of a senior Russian army officer in an operation claimed by Ukraine, but denounced his "atrocities."

"I can tell you that the United States was not aware of it in advance and was not involved," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said of the killing of Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian army's chemical weapons division.

But Miller pointed to earlier U.S. assessments that Kirillov — the senior-most Russian military figure assassinated since Moscow invaded Ukraine — had ordered the use of riot control agents on the battlefield in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"He was a general who was involved in a number of atrocities. He was involved in the use of chemical weapons against [the] Ukrainian military," Miller said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine's Western allies of being "accomplices" to the brazen assassination in Moscow.

A U.S. official, speaking earlier on condition of anonymity, said that the United States "was not aware of the operation in advance and we do not support or enable these kinds of activities."

Read more about: United States , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Believes U.S. Has Authorized Long-Range Ukrainian Strikes on Russia

“All these decisions have most likely already been made, it can be assumed with a high degree of probability,” Dmitry Peskov said.
2 Min read

Russia Threatens Tit-for-Tat Response if U.S. Allows Transfer of Russian Assets to Kyiv

The Kremlin slammed the U.S. move as “nothing less than the demolition of all the foundations of the economic system.”
2 Min read

U.S. Announces Emergency Ukraine Aid, as Poles Warn of Russia Threat

The White House warned that the new stopgap package would only last weeks.
3 Min read

U.S. Senate Leader Visits Ukraine Amid Congress Military Aid Impasse

"We are here to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a visit to Lviv.
2 Min read